Many thanks to the Rev. Joe Darby for his Dec. 2 op-ed in which he clearly made the case against seismic blasting and offshore oil drilling. The Rev. Darby brought back into the conversation the ethical and religious argument against pursuing offshore oil exploration.
Indeed, we are called to be good stewards of God’s creation. It is ironic that the announcement detailing the administration’s continuing plans to explore and drill coincided with Advent.
In my faith, Advent is a time of preparation for the coming of good news, not bad news.
I also find it ironic that the decision to continue the process comes close on the heels of the global warming report.
It is clear that the burning of fossil fuels has an even greater negative impact on creation than we had imagined. There may come a day when there will not be a creation left to be good stewards of.
The Rev. Jim Watkins
Stop Offshore Drilling in the Atlantic
