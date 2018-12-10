As a marine surveyor who regularly flies over the Gulf of Mexico by helicopter to oil rigs, I was surprised to see the amount of residual oil floating at and below the surface of the upper Gulf. Believing that this was from the BP incident of several years back, I shrugged and thought it would eventually go away.
The Washington Post published an article on Oct. 21 from which I quote: “New Orleans — An oil spill that has been quietly leaking millions of barrels into the Gulf of Mexico for 14 years has gone unplugged for so long that it now verges on becoming one of the worst offshore disasters in U.S. history.
“Between 300 and 700 barrels of oil per day have been spewing from a site 12 miles off the Louisiana coast when an oil-production platform owned by Taylor Energy sank in a mudslide triggered by Hurricane Ivan. Many of the wells have not been capped, and federal officials estimate that the spill could continue through this century. With no fix in sight, the Taylor offshore spill is threatening to overtake BP’s Deepwater Horizon disaster as the largest ever.
“As oil continues to spoil the Gulf, the Trump administration is proposing the largest expansion of leases for the oil and gas industry. That includes the Atlantic Coast, where drilling hasn’t happened in more than a half century and where hurricanes hit with double the regularity of the Gulf.”
Congressman-elect Joe Cunningham has got this right.
Joseph Lombardi
