As the headline on a recent Brian Hicks column said, “Only the courts, or you, can stop South Carolina offshore drilling.”
We must grow into a more engaged citizenry, one that speaks truth to power and pushes back against moneyed interests. Realize, too, that as long as we remain dependent on fossil fuels, there will continue to be pressure to drill off our shores and in other sensitive and pristine areas from Alaska to the Gulf.
We need to wake up to the problems our dependence on fossil fuels are creating for us in multiple ways, from seismic testing to coal ash, to mercury pollution to worsening storms, rising temperatures and finally sea level rise.
It’s time to put a price on carbon. We must shift to renewables for the sake of our coastlines, our property, our livelihoods, and our health and well-being. Support the Energy Innovation Act (www.energyinnovationact.org), a bill that uses the markets to address this problem.
The bill will encourage innovation in renewable energy, create jobs, grow our GDP, improve our health and protect our coasts. Speak as loudly as Rep. Joe Cunningham’s horn. Speak now.
Katharine Hudson
Mum Grace
Beaufort