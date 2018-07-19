I read with interest Katie Arrington’s back-pedaling on her offshore drilling position. At first she rubber stamped the proposal to test and drill in the Atlantic. And then, apparently as she found out about the opposition to testing and drilling, she said, well, I’m for drilling, but not off South Carolina.
That statement alone shows her lack of knowledge. Where does she propose drilling? North Carolina? Georgia? Oil spills and seismic airgun blasts do not respect state boundaries.
No matter where we live on the East Coast, (with apologies to my canine friend Roxie) we have a dog in this fight.
I’ll bet Ms. Arrington also doesn’t know that tourism income in S.C. outperforms oil 27:1.
Jim Watkins
Wyndham Road
Pawleys Island