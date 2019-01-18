It’s heartening to see that as communities on the Atlantic coast wait for further word from the Trump administration on its proposal to bring offshore drilling to our coast, our newly elected 116th Congress moved quickly to protect our pristine coast from dirty and dangerous offshore oil drilling.
On Jan. 8 Rep. Joe Cunningham, along with a bipartisan group of U.S. House colleagues, introduced legislation to protect our coast.
On behalf of my fellow South Carolinians, I’d like to thank Rep. Cunningham for fulfilling his campaign promise to stop offshore drilling and seismic blasting by putting the Lowcountry over party and the country over party, showing us that government can still reach across the aisle to carry out the will of the people.
It’s nice to see in an era of seemingly unending partisan bickering and dysfunction that our elected representatives are working to keep our coast clean and our local economy vibrant.
Alice Morrisey
Thompson Avenue
Sullivan’s Island