Rep. Joe Cunningham recently stood up for the Lowcountry on the national stage. The article, “SC Rep. Joe Cunningham blows air horn to sound alarm about offshore oil work,” describes him questioning federal officials leading the charge to open the Atlantic to offshore drilling activities.
To make his point clearer about the dire impacts of
seismic airgun blasting to species like the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale, our representative sounded an ear-piercing air horn to describe the dangerous sound.
South Carolina’s coast is not only breathtakingly beautiful but also provides thousands of jobs that depend on fishing, tourism and recreation. These jobs are at risk if offshore drilling activities move forward. I’m grateful to have a fierce advocate for our coastal way of life representing us in Congress.
Thank you, Rep. Cunningham, for standing strong against seismic airgun blasting and offshore drilling. South Carolinians are grateful for your unwavering leadership.
Samantha Siegel
Oceana senior
campaign organizer
Lolandra Drive
Charleston