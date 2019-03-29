I wholeheartedly agree with the March 18 letter to the editor, “Stop offshore drilling in the Atlantic,” but I was puzzled over why it failed to include Rep. Joe Cunningham as one of the public officials opposed to offshore drilling.
Rep. Cunningham is not my congressman but, due to my long-standing opposition to offshore drilling, I followed his campaign keenly. Opposition to seismic testing and offshore drilling was its central theme. He was adamant in his opposition and still is.
In my judgment, opposition to offshore drilling must not become a partisan issue. I know of Democrats, Republicans and independents opposed to testing and drilling because of the potential for leaks and spills, not to mention the undesirable onshore infrastructure.
As a lifelong wintertime resident of Georgetown and a summertime resident of Pawleys Island, I hope that all our elected officials, regardless of their party affiliation, will come to realize the dangers of offshore testing and drilling to our coastal economy and our wonderful way of life.
William W. Doar Jr.
Queen Street
Georgetown