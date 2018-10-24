I am responding to the Oct. 22 letter to the editor, “A man of our times.”
My husband served in the National Guard for 42 years, and I am confused as to why Rep. James Smith resigned his commission to become an Army soldier and serve in combat in Afghanistan.
First, unlike reservists, the National Guard has two missions: state and federal. His commission is a federal and state commission, and there was no reason to resign it.
He was in the Army National Guard, so he was trained by the Army and in the Army. Therefore, he didn’t really resign his commission, it followed him.
The National Guard is very active in Afghanistan and does multiple rotations there. We have many National Guard friends who have served and are serving in Afghanistan.
So I am perplexed regarding his resignation. If he didn’t understand that he had a state and federal commission and was in the Army National Guard, what else doesn’t he understand?
Lynn Glazar
Prestwick Court
Summerville