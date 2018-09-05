In reference to George Will’s Aug. 23 column when he refers to a GOP senator saying of his colleague: “He works for the president.”
Funny, I thought all elected officials work for the people who elect them. An Aug. 23 letter to the editor commented on how President Donald Trump feels about POWs (he doesn’t like them).
Trump had five deferments for the Vietnam War. That reminds me of conscription during the Civil War, when a rich man could pay for a poor man to go in his place. Trump has made a mockery of the office of the president.
Naomi Radcliff
Market Street
Charleston