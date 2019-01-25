To begin, I would ask that we put aside our politics and opinions and agree that members of our great community impacted by the partial government shutdown deserve our total support.
I would hope we have a federal coordination office that would have a plan for just such occurrences to help get relief to those affected.
If there is no such office or plan, I volunteer to help put one in place. Government shutdowns are not new nor will this be the last one.
Now to the point.
There are many actions each of you can take to assist those impacted by the shutdown.
You can contact your elected representatives and demand their active engagement. Next, and closer to home, you can call affected organizations and ask what they need. It could be something as easy as dropping off lunches for TSA agents at the airport or helping a neighbor with food.
I, for one, am proud of the TSA, air traffic controllers, the Coast Guard and others who are dedicated to their critical jobs to keep our day-to-day activities occurring without skipping a beat.
Art Rooney Jr.
Maj. Gen. (Retired)
New Haven Court
Summerville