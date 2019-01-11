Add a new name to the list of radical Muslims in the United States. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan, shortly after taking her oath of office gave a live, on-camera speech before her admiring fans. She dishonored the Congress, her party and the entire nation.
For those unaware, she called our president an obscene name and said he should be impeached. Never in my lifetime have I heard such trash-mouth talk from a member of the greatest deliberative government body in the world. Congress has hit a new low with these remarks.
We deserve better. This clearly adds fire to the fact that the Democratic Party has been taken over by the far left.
Most voters nationwide are turned off by this type of speech. The swing states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan will become even more pro-Trump because of his successes and vote accordingly in 2020.
Ernest J. Berger
Deerpoint Drive
Johns Island