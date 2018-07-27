For two years, attention on U.S.-Russia relations has been focused on the Russian collusion delusion. Little analysis or scrutiny has been directed at decisions made by the previous president.
The Obama administration’s Russia policy under Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and John Kerry was weak and incompetent. We witnessed the Russian “reset” and the Uranium One deal. The Clintons reportedly accepted over $100 million for their foundation, and Bill received $500,000 for one speech, all from Russian interests.
In a debate prior to the 2012 election, Obama mocked Romney for saying “Russia was the greatest geopolitical threat to the U.S.” Caught on an open microphone, Obama told Russian President Medvedev, “Tell Vladimir I can be more flexible after my re-election.”
In 2009, Obama reversed a Bush decision to provide an anti-missile defense system to the Czech Republic and Poland. Critics called Obama’s reversal “a gift to Russia.”
On June 20, an Obama cybersecurity coordinator testified that in 2016 then-National Security Adviser Susan Rice ordered him to stand down in regard to investigating Russian meddling.
Make no mistake, for eight years the Obama administration policy toward Russia and Putin was a pattern of accommodation and appeasement. In a complete turnaround with the election of President Trump, Russia was labeled “a threat to our democracy.” We should have listened to Mitt Romney’s assessment of the Russia threat a few years back.
Some of Obama’s other failures include the ISIS JV team, the Syria red line, the Benghazi scandal and the collapse of Libya. Apparently, experience as a community organizer and law professor does not prepare one well for leadership on foreign policy.
