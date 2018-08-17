While the effects of global warming are becoming more apparent — Cairo, Egypt, is becoming too hot for habitation and sea levels are rising — it is obvious that the world must develop a game plan to mitigate these threats to our planet.
Harnessing solar and wind power is a step in the right direction, but that will never be sufficient to provide enough power to satisfy our needs. Nuclear power is the only way out of this looming disaster.
The federal government needs to develop a comprehensive policy for designing, permitting, building and commissioning nuclear power plants. The problems involved are too large for individual power companies, as we have seen with the failed V.C. Summer plant here in South Carolina.
If the French can supply over 70 percent of their electrical power needs from nuclear power, then surely we can do this or even better in the United States.
We have to proceed with caution, but proceed we must.
