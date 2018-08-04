You’ve got to love capitalism. Well, maybe “love” is a little strong if you haven’t had a raise this century, but at least you have to respect its chutzpah for legally requiring multimillion-dollar bonuses for the executives responsible for the failed nuclear project.
Maybe “respect” overstates the case if you were one of the 5,000 workers laid off when the V.C. Summer project crashed due to management incompetence. And you may have some anti-capitalist misgivings about your kids and your grandkids being forced to reimburse SCANA until 2056. But calm down. How neat is a system that assures that you (SCANA Corp.) receive the same financial rewards whether you succeed or fail? Who wouldn’t go for a piece of that action? So no matter how adorable or deplorable you find capitalism, you must admit it works really well for those at the top.
We bottom-feeders recall a financial crisis around 2008-09 when the financial services companies responsible for the debacle used our money, courtesy of Uncle Sam’s generosity, to pay out billions of bucks to executives to reward their ineptitude and criminal negligence. If that doesn’t make capitalism precious to the suckers (oops, I meant citizens) who support it, what does?
Truth be known, these payouts from the government to rapacious companies and industries — one of the chief ways the government uses our dollars — is so common it has a name. The word is “externalities.” That’s a euphemism meaning you and I put up the money (again, via our awesomely generous uncle) to pay product costs that producers are free to ignore.
Think plastics, for instance, where the manufacturers responsible for the destruction of the environment get a free pass on clean-up costs. Think fossil fuels, where the devastating costs of leaks and unstoppable mini-spills are seldom billed to the perpetrator. These are but two of hundreds of examples.
My point is that our feckless financial system is killing us in uncountable ways. To the extent that we ignore the problem, we are patsies deserving of our fate.
Terry Munson
Greenbriar Avenue
Pawleys Island