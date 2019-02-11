How wonderful would it have been if Dominion Energy had set aside funding for $1,000 checks and for print and television ads in an account to put residential wiring underground. A sigh of relief from the trees could be heard.
It is not too late.
With wiring underground, there would be greatly reduced damage to the distribution grid and less interruption of service in the event of a natural disaster, such as an ice storm or a hurricane.
A win-win scenario for all concerned.
N. I. Ball III
Cove Avenue
Sullivan’s Island