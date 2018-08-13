The editorial opinion expressed in the Aug. 12 Post and Courier titled “African American museum priceless” was correct in saying the museum will tell an important part of our nation’s history. However, the editor goes on to say the museum “... will stand on the site of Gadsden’s Wharf, where thousands of slaves first set foot in Charleston.”
While the editor later says the museum will tell the story of millions of black men and women, he has already relegated these people and their stories to the file marked “slaves.”
As a faithful reader, I often see that term used in articles and editorials and I would ask that The Post and Courier editorial staff and writers set the tone for better discourse by referring to the people forced here as people.
They were enslaved people. Calling the many thousands of people who were ripped from their homes and families, forced into the horrors of the Middle Passage, and made to work without ever being allowed to enjoy the fruit of their labor slaves denies their humanity and denigrates their many achievements.
Mary K. Lindsey
Trent Street
Charleston