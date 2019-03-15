On behalf of many American Jews, I take issue with a quote in Sunday’s Life section in an article by Adam Parker. A professor of Jewish Studies at the College of Charleston was quoted as saying that Israel’s policies under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are racist.
I disagree and find the characterization inaccurate and inflammatory. The opinion of the professor is not my opinion, nor is it the opinion of many American Jews.
Israel is the only country in the Middle East that is a true democracy. In fact, many Arab representatives who are duly elected sit in the Knesset (the Israeli parliament) and enjoy full voting rights and the same privileges as other members. Israel is the only country in the Middle East where gay and LGBT rights are fully protected by law.
The strength of Israel’s democracy is revealed by the recent indictment of Mr. Netanyahu on charges of corruption (by an attorney general who is a friend and from the prime minister’s own political party).
Settlements in the West Bank (known as Judea and Samaria) that the professor alluded to came under Israeli control in a war instigated by Arab countries determined to destroy Israel. The Palestinians’ historical claim to this land is spurious. Judea and Samaria were ruled by the Israelite King David 3,000 years ago, long before a Palestinian nation existed.
A peaceful solution to the Israeli/Palestinian conflict will be difficult to reach as long as Palestinian leadership refuses to recognize Israel’s right to exist and as long as Palestinians teach terror and killing to their children.
If anyone doubts this, look no farther than Gaza. In return for ceding this land to Palestinian control, Israel has received three things: terror, terror and more terror.
Murray Treiser
Pignatelli Crecsent
Mount Pleasant