I’m writing in regards to the July 31 article in which Katie Arrington was interviewed by Kasie Hunt. When asked if President Donald Trump’s alleged affair with a Playboy playmate bothered her, Arrington’s response was, “I’m not here to judge anybody; I’m not Jesus Christ.”
It’s amazing that Arrington wouldn’t say anything bad about Trump, yet she “judged” Rep. Mark Sanford during the primary campaign. Arrington had no problem running TV ads that made reference to Rep. Sanford’s infidelity. The whole idea was to place judgment against him to get votes.
If she is as religious as she claims to be, she sure didn’t act upon her beliefs during the primary race.
I say 1st District voters should be leery of Arrington. She has shown her willingness to switch tacks in other areas, too, such as offshore drilling. I’ve yet to hear anything substantive about where she stands on any policy, except whatever Trump says. First District constituents deserve to have a better representative than Arrington.
Barbara E. Boylston
Yeadon Avenue
Charleston