In the last paragraph of the Nov. 10 Mueller editorial you characterize the coming Democratic-led House probes of the Trump administration and his personal finances as “harassment.”
Do you consider it harassment when your investigative reporters do their jobs?
Why is it harassment to investigate, for example, whether Trump has violated the emoluments clause or whether Trump properties were used by Russian oligarchs to launder money? There is enough prima facie concern to warrant a thorough look. Aren’t the American people entitled to know whether Jared Kushner’s foreign policy formulations have benefitted his international business investments?
There are so many transgressions against ethical governance that the challenge will be to prioritize the most egregious.
I am a baby boomer and the Republican Party that I was born and raised in surely would have demanded answers to these questions. The Republican Party in power today places raw political power over country. Do not malign the Democrats for doing the work the Republicans should have been doing all along.
Theresa Owens
Chadbury Lane
Mount Pleasant