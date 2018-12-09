It truly is comical when the subject of extending I-526 comes up every few months, after almost 10 years and counting, as discussed in the Dec. 1 Post and Courier article.
Everything goes up in price, and somehow the financial and political gods still believe that $420 million in S.C. Transportation Infrastructure Bank money is still there, and that the county can somehow come up with what was once $300 million and now more likely $400 million.
And, more than likely, you can bet that the real number is more like $500 million. For the piece de resistance, and the reality nail in the coffin, the completed cost for this road could easily top the magic “B” number, as in $1 billion.
It really gets unreal when you read these quotes in county and infrastructure bank agreements that explain delays, more negotiations and memorandums of understanding and more amended agreements in a carousel of legal ineptitude.
Finally, I read an ounce of common sense. As my elected Councilman Dickie Schweers says, “I don’t understand how the county comes up with its share of the money.”
Me too, councilman. I am glad that I and many others voted for you. The County Council has already forgotten about the costs and, when all is said and done, we could be looking at a ribbon-cutting that embraces $600 million.
Stop already. Enough is enough. Get your heads out of the sand on Johns Island. It ain’t happening.
