As a specialist in book history and material culture of 18th-century South Carolina, it was disappointing to see the frequent reference to John Drayton’s elegant secretary as a “desk and bookcase” throughout Robert Behre’s recent article.
Bookcases have changed little in form and function since the 1500s. Even in John Drayton’s day, a “bookcase” had multiple, adjustable shelves for books, with interior grooves that allowed shelves to be moved up or down, or taken out entirely, depending on the size of an individual’s library and personal taste. This, however, is clearly not what we see in the article’s leading photograph.
As George Read, collections committee member and Sotheby’s expert, pointed out, this piece is most accurately a “secretary,” given the many built-in pigeonholes and compartments. These would have been used to store loose papers, ledgers, or other documents — like a modern filing cabinet — rather than a collection of books.
Case furniture, such as secretaries and bookcases, had distinct and specific functions in the 18th-century household. Indeed, even in the 1750s Lowcountry, John Drayton and his wife Margaret would have been floored at the provinciality of referring to their finely veneered secretary as a “desk and bookcase.”
While times have certainly changed since it was first moved into Drayton Hall, some things remain the same. Basic bookcase design is one of them.
It is misleading and confusing for such a public historical institution and a National Trust site to promulgate such incorrect scholarship to readers and potential visitors.
Gabriella Angeloni
Judith Street
Charleston