I feel sorry for Christine Blasey Ford. She is being used by the Democrats to push their political agenda at any cost.
Republicans allowed her to give her testimony.
What we know is that the Democrats are voting “no” regardless of what she said about Brett Kavanaugh.
Unless there is compelling evidence to support her claim, the Republicans will move on. The Democrats will look for another way to delay the process, and Ms. Ford will be left in the ashes of this firestorm. She will be the latest victim in this ridiculous process.
What a disgrace — victory at any cost, even if it means destroying someone’s life.
Ron Collier
Prestwick Court
Summerville