Small engines save tons of work and manpower, but they aren’t being used properly. Too often leaf blowers are just making noise and pushing detritus around. There are so many dangerous things in the dust pushed into the air.
Additionally, my neighborhood, Elliotborough, is a mixed-use zone where babies sleep and breathe.
There must be some regulations here, being the No. 1 tourist destination. There are alternatives: rakes, brooms and even the whisper of battery-operated blowers.
I believe everyone should be able to earn a living but, in this area, there should be no small gasoline engines used until after 9 a.m. I would hope my neighbors and fellow Charlestonians will demand more for their hard-earned money.
Ask your landscaper what kind of equipment he uses and express your desire that he or she use the kinds that do not jeopardize our health, and well-being.
I get angry at these poor souls toiling in the baking sun, but even more so at the misguided souls who sent them. Please help me help all of us to at least curb some noise and air pollution.
John C. Godfrey
Kracke Street
Charleston