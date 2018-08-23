I read in disbelief R.L. Schreadley’s Aug. 18 column, “Turkey worth a visit even as economy implodes.”
Today there are many serious disagreements between the two countries that would take pages to describe.
Many Turks are so angry with the United States that they are smashing electronic devices imported from the United States. They are burning and cutting to pieces U.S. dollars to emphasize their hatred for everything American. Unfortunately, the hate of the Turks is not confined only to products but Americans themselves. Please do not take Mr. Schreadley’s advice and visit Turkey at this time.
You could be accused of espionage and thrown in jail, the same as was done pastor Andrew Brunson, an innocent man who after two U.S. ultimatums for his release remains jailed or under house arrest after nearly two years.
Mr. Schreadley’s commentary was not only irresponsible but very dangerous. Please disregard it and choose other countries for your vacation along the beautiful Mediterranean coast.
G.A. Monocrusos
Savannah Highway
Charleston