Are you a Donald Trump supporter? Then you support:
Bigotry: He promoted the “birther” concept well after President Barack Obama showed his birth certificate, and he began his campaign by saying Mexicans are rapists.
Cruelty: More than 2,500 immigrant children were separated from their parents (more than 100 are still apart) trying to escape threats of violence at home. And there’s no plan to reunite them.
Lies: During the campaign. Trump said he would reduce taxes on the middle class and raise them on the rich. But the impartial Congressional Research Service said his tax bill would mostly reward those earning $500,000 to $1 million per year and decrease net income over 10 years for those with low to moderate incomes, raising the national debt by more than $1.2 trillion.
Russia: U.S. intelligence has stated unequivocally that the Russian government manipulated the 2016 election. Our Justice Department found evidence to indict multiple Russians. But Trump believes Putin, who said Russia didn’t do it.
Tariffs: On July 31, Business Insider projected that the steel and aluminum tariffs alone would result in a loss of 432,700 U.S. jobs and a gain of only 30,300, and that’s just the beginning.
Many ask why Republicans don’t investigate and object to these issues, which have motivated and animated the GOP for decades. It’s this: We’re witnessing a defining time for Republican politicians. The righteous talk about conservative ideology and principles is a facade. Their only priority is to keep their jobs.
If you don’t want to own this mayhem, vote out the hypocritical, morally bankrupt Republicans who have shown they will go along with anything Trump says.
There’s a famous quote: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing.”
So, what are you going to do? There’s an election coming up. This is your defining moment.
