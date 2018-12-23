The talk about widening Highway 41 at the senior center in Mount Pleasant was underwhelming to say the least. There was no explanation of time frames for widening Highway 41 or the expansion of I-526. Very sad.
I suggested having other countries help pay for our roads and bridges since that is happening elsewhere, or having oil companies build roads in exchange for offshore drilling rigs. That could also raise revenue for teachers, firemen and cops.
Additionally, we could raise revenue by selling off many of our pine trees. At present, we are buying pine trees from Canada at premium prices.
To the people of South Carolina, let’s act as good business people and use good planning, not rhetoric.
James J. Quinn
Palmetto Hall Boulevard
Mount Pleasant