Let’s be clear: There should be no septic tanks on waterfront property. Zero.
The Post and Courier’s Dec. 10 article regarding septic tanks on the beach, as well as past reports of poor water quality in coastal South Carolina, is a reminder that if we really care about the Lowcountry, we should demand that septic tanks be prohibited on waterfront property. Waterfront homes and businesses should be connected to municipal sewage treatment facilities.
The Clean Water Act requires each state to develop a list of unhealthy waterways every two years. South Carolina’s list of contaminated rivers and creeks includes over seven dozen waterways in our watershed. Of those, 39 are impaired by high levels of bacteria, largely from septic tanks.
The pleasure of dining on shellfish harvested from local waters is taken from us when these beds are closed due to leaking septic tanks. Economically, the shellfish (clams, oysters and crabs) industry alone is worth $3 million to $5 million per year. Why would we allow it to be destroyed?
The economic value of businesses making use of coastal waters in South Carolina has grown from $37 billion to $44 billion, according to the most recent National Ocean Economics Program report. If locals and tourists cannot enjoy fishing, crabbing, paddling or surfing because of contaminated waters, these businesses will be negatively impacted.
With the extensive development that we are experiencing, we cannot continue to allow our coastal zone to become a public sewer. If you enjoy ocean sports or a traditional oyster roast, please join me in demanding that the South Carolina Legislature ban septic tanks on waterfront property in the Lowcountry.
