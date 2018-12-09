Brian Hicks’ Nov. 30 piece on Charleston passing a hate crime bill apparently shows parts of the South going in opposite directions.
With the bill, Charleston makes hate crimes a line in the sand and will have no tolerance for it.
On the other hand, there is a state where the electorate still clings to the past and elected a representative who, when responding to a supporter, said: “If he invited me to a public hanging I’d be on the front row.”
Statements like this apparently were like water off a duck’s back with some voters in Mississippi. From that allusion to lynching and all it stands for, it appears some in Mississippi still don’t understand how tactless rhetoric raises the pain of the past.
Richard Ujvary
Waterlily Way
Summerville