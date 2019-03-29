In the March 17 front-page story “Above The Law,” the writers included Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon in with some disreputable sheriffs in our state because he slapped a driver (a misdemeanor) after a high-speed chase.
Sheriff Cannon is an exemplary individual who should never have been a part of this exposé. Other sheriffs in this state have been charged with extortion, taking bribes, theft and other serious crimes.
Permit me to remind your staff that Al Cannon has been our elected sheriff since 1988.
He runs the largest sheriff’s office in South Carolina with more than 900 employees. Sheriff Cannon also holds a master’s in criminal justice and a law degree as well.
I think The Post and Courier was off base by mentioning him in the article. Surely, The Post and Courier could have done better.
Buddy Milligan
Riverland Woods Place
Charleston