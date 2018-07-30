Regarding the July 30 letter to the editor, “Scott disappoints,” I, too, echo the writer’s sentiment.
I wrote Sen. Tim Scott regarding his vote in favor of H.R. 2810, the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2018. This legislation has greatly harmed us veterans in regard to health care.
TriCare deductibles were raised 66.67 percent, and deductibles for a specialist were raised from $12 to $30. In addition, prescription drug prices greatly increased. Our military retirement pay raise, which we finally received after going years without one, has been eliminated by the increase in deductibles.
I received a typical bureaucratic response from the senator, saying how much he supports the military and veterans and how he doesn’t believe in balancing the budget on the backs of veterans.
After writing back the senator and asking him to reverse the legislation and restore our medical benefits, I received a phone call from an aide saying the legislation was over 1,200-pages long and the senator couldn’t be expected to read it in its entirety.
Why not, senator? If you are too busy for your constituents, you could have done what some other legislators have done and divide the legislation up and have your staff read it. Or you could have asked us veterans to read it for you. We would have been glad to explain it to you.
It appears that once one is elected and goes to Washington, he becomes part of the problem. Well, senator, if you don’t have time to read legislation that greatly affects us veterans, please don’t mail me any of your reelection campaign material. I won’t have time to read it before voting against you.
David C. Bowers
Constellation Drive
North Charleston