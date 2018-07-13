When I was in the military, we were taught to honor our commander in chief, our president. I did honor our president even when I was in Korea.
I cannot honor this president. I feel that he is putting America in a dire state. He has turned our allies against us. How in the name of all that is holy is this man still in office?
I would like to know also how much money has the lottery taken in? Where is the money going? How much money is paid to the people who run the lottery? Why can’t some of that money buy school buses and pay our teachers more?
Bill Mabry Sr.
Promenade Court
Mount Pleasant