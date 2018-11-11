While watching President Donald Trump’s news conference after the midterm elections, I couldn’t help but notice that our president looked tired and run down, as if someone took the wind out of his sails as he responded to reporters’ questions.
He was demure in his acceptance of the fact that the Democrats took over the House of Representatives. I’m sure reporters saw what I did and, in a frenzy, acted like sharks sensing blood in the water. Trump was unmercifully assaulted by a number of reporters screaming multiple questions at him about race.
From my perspective Trump, unlike Obama, was being kicked when he was down. No one ever challenged Obama for dividing this country by pitting one race and class of people against another.
For eight long years of divisiveness under Obama, I got the feeling that if you were other than white, you were accepted as one of his minions.
The most disgusting thing was that Trump was not given the courtesy or civility the left yells about, nor the respect he deserves for bringing our economy back, lowering taxes for the middle class and improving our standing in the eyes of the world.
Under Obama we became a debtor nation that would lick the boots of a third world country before standing our ground. His socialist agenda prompted people to vote out Democrats.
Now the fox has taken over the henhouse again. If the Democrats think we will stand for their professed hatred for our president, they are sadly mistaken.
