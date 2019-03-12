If you want an example of the reasoning that keeps South Carolina at the bottom of every comparison between states, just look at our governor’s plan for using the $60 million-plus windfall that the state will receive as the result of a winning lottery ticket sold in South Carolina.
With a $50 refund, a family of four might enjoy a meal at McDonald’s or tickets for a movie, but probably not both.
However $60 million-plus would allow the state to dramatically increase the stipend for teachers to buy classroom supplies instead of taking the money from their already abysmal salaries. Or it could pay for any number of new buses so children are being safely transported to school, or installing sidewalks in some of our older neighborhoods so walkers aren’t taking their lives in their hands by competing for space with cars.
I’m sure citizens can think of many more projects where $60 million would make a real impact.
Nancy Worley
Parkdale Drive
Charleston