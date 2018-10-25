Watching the news recently made clear the strategy of the Democratic Party. Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi stated that the strategy of the Republican Party is to focus on immigration to avoid talking about health care.
The issue with health care is Obamacare, the system implemented by the Democratic Party that reneged on promises you would be able to keep your doctor and costs would decline over time. For the first five years, costs actually increased by double digits every year as the number of providers decreased.
The issue of immigration includes 7,000 Central Americans marching through Mexico toward our border. That number is growing every day, and we have no clue as to who these people are.
If we allow them to enter our country, then the entire world would know that anyone is allowed in without documentation or security checks.
This proves that the Democratic Party has no platform to stand on.
Roger Steel
Marsh Hen Drive
Johns Island