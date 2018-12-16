I was born in England in 1942 at the beginning of the Holocaust in Europe. In 1960 at age 18, I had a personal (physical) confrontation with Lord Oswald Mosley and his black-shirt gang in Moss Side, Manchester. He was Hitler’s point man in England.
We Jewish boys took care of business, as they say. However, I owe my career, and probably my soul, to the musical culture that emanated from the black community and, since my teens, I desperately wanted to see a post-racial society.
I supported the civil rights movement in the 1960s and rejoiced when the Rev. Al Sharpton held hands with Jewish leaders during the initial marches of the movement.
I voted for Barack Obama twice because I believed he would be the best person to bring us together.
This past year a picture surfaced of President Obama and Louis Farrakhan together in 2005 and another of Sharpton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Bill Clinton standing in solidarity with Farrakhan at Aretha Franklin’s funeral in Chicago.
Shortly thereafter, Farrakhan was shown making disgusting anti-Semitic remarks. He called Jews “termites.” He has been recorded making many disparaging remarks about Jews, and I am disappointed that none of the other gentlemen publicly condemned his outrageous remarks.
I came to Charleston 22 years ago because my good friend, David Stahl, who was conductor of the Charleston Symphony (he passed a few years ago) said that it was an ideal place to retire. After all, it is the “Holy City.” He was right, and I have since loved Charleston for many reasons.
We arrived and visited the Middleton Plantation slavery exhibit, and I cried at the inhumanity that was displayed there. Obviously, we Jews understand full well the depravity that exists in the world.
This year, however, there is a policeman outside all the synagogues on Saturday while we Jews are praying and doing our best to communicate with the supreme being.
Someone asked me if I thought anti-Semitism is on the rise. Are you kidding, I answered, don’t you see that cop outside “loaded for bear”?
It’s time for our elected officials and clergy of all faiths here in Charleston to speak out and condemn this kind of behavior. As for me, I say, “Not in our city” and “Never Again.”
Ian Kay
Wingo Way
Mount Pleasant