Your Jan. 28 article about federal workers going without paychecks omitted those who provide the greatest service to our safety: aircraft controllers.
These people are not allowed the slightest margin of error in their work. Apparently their morale is at an all-time low. Their training facility was closed at a time when they were just turning a corner in recruiting.
Who would take such a stressful job under these circumstances? This organization may never recover, and we are in grave danger.
Barbara Measter
The Bent Twig
Charleston