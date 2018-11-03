Here I am again pleading for help, as it’s become a yearly duty. My father, native Charlestonian Stanley H. Kohn, served as general counsel for South Carolina Department of Social Services in 1985 when his life was taken by premeditated murder. Dad was “the children’s advocate.” He started the S.C. Volunteer Guardians ad Litem program in the early 1970s, and was influential in implementing the child abuse and neglect laws of South Carolina in 1974. Stanley Kohn lived to make this world a safer and better place for children.
The admitted killer, Robert L. Baker, a Clemson accounting professor at that time, also took the life of our father’s co-worker and friend Rosalyn Allen. He even boasted he went back to the bodies and shot each in the head so there was no chance of survival.
The killer was to serve two life sentences without parole and has now served almost 32 years. His first year was spent in a S.C. Department of Mental Health facility attempting to prove incompetence. Failing that, he plea bargained for two concurrent life sentences without parole to avoid the death penalty. Our families and the judge agreed to those terms.
Baker’s 10th parole hearing is Nov. 14. We want the parole board to give him what he asked for, two life sentences.
As our former Lt. Gov. Glenn McConnell so aptly wrote to the parole board, “murderers should not be allowed to walk out of state prisons until their victims can walk out of the cemeteries; only then shall Mr. Baker be allowed parole.”
Please help us oppose the release of this killer into the community.
You can send correspondence to the S.C. Parole Board at S.C. Dept. of Probation, Parole, Pardon Services, P.O.Box 50666, Columbia, S.C. 29250. You also can oppose his parole via fax, or through the dppps.sc.gov website.
Thank you for your continued support. Hopefully, we’ll be asking for your help again next year.
Laurel Fox
Chadwick Drive
Charleston