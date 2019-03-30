Do you remember watching old Western movies? There’s always a showdown. The streets clear and two gunslingers pace off. In that moment before they draw, a tumbleweed or two blows through the streets. Sadly, one (or both) of these gunslingers is about to meet their fate.
What’s not sad? Those tumbleweeds are made of plant material and will go back to the earth. Flash forward to modern times in any South Carolina town.
While we aren’t fighting gun duels in the street, we do see tumbleweeds. Except what we’re seeing are plastic bags — once vessels for groceries, chips or candy bars. Where does it all go?
Do you know what a plastic bag in the water looks like? A jellyfish. That’s right. Hundreds of thousands of marine animals — birds, fish, dolphins, sea turtles — have a steady diet of plastic. Those gunslingers that I mentioned knew the risk they were taking when they strapped on their guns. These animals are innocent bystanders.
I understand that this “ban on bans” is an issue. I also understand that big plastic is behind it, lobbying to make sure they don’t lose market share.
At the Harris Teeter near Folly Beach, there are no plastic bags. Have they gone out of business? Nope.
South Carolina is usually near the bottom in most categories: education, roads, etc. But we are near the top when it comes to protecting our marine wildlife. Undoing this ban on plastics would be taking a huge step backward.
Richard Brendel
Red Sunset Lane
Folly Beach