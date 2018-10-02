Sadly, the Starbucks at East Bay and Calhoun streets has closed to make way for yet another hotel. It was a rare downtown spot where all sorts of people mingled.
You would find neighbors, students, dogs and their owners, lawyers, politicians, real estate moguls, brides and wedding planners, city and school board staff, police, tech entrepreneurs, musicians, tourists and joggers.
I hope I have not left out any others, all of whom surely join me in thanking the friendly and efficient staff for all their hours of beverage brewing.
This was a place with a real sense of community, the sort of gathering place that is rare downtown. It will likely never be replaced as the “tunnelization” of tall unfriendly buildings in the Calhoun corridor marches towards the harbor.
