The most vaunted law enforcement agency in the world, i.e., the FBI, missed wild, drug, gang-rape parties at Yale in the 1980s?
When I received a high national defense security clearance in the same time frame, all the people I knew were interrogated and I’m sure that some were not my friends.
Brett Kavanaugh has been through six background investigations. They could have missed Christine Blasey Ford, since she claims she told no one, but I seriously doubt they would have missed gang-rape parties at Yale.
Forrest Bonner
Madison Court
Mount Pleasant