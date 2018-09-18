Thank you to The Post and Courier for having continued to produce and deliver the paper during the storm. And a special thanks to the intrepid carriers who didn’t miss a beat.
Amid the stress and uncertainty of the storm, they provided a level of service that made life seem almost normal.
That is unlike the Postal Service, which last delivered mail to my door on Sept. 10. One can’t help but wonder what happened to: “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”
Those words — considered their unofficial motto — are chiseled in gray granite over the entrance to the New York City Post Office on 8th Avenue and come from “The Persian Wars” by Herodotus (b. 485 BC). With all those years of practice, you’d think they could do a bit better.
Harriet Little
Joyce Lane
Summerville