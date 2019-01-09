In a Dec. 26 column, Brian Hicks wrote: "A federal judge sentencing former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn suggested he was a traitor to his country who should be charged with treason for conspiring with a foreign government."
What Mr. Hicks failed to write was that the judge later retracted his accusation and apologized for his erroneous statements. Indeed, Special Counsel Prosecutor Brandon Van Grach assured the judge that Gen. Flynn did not commit treason.
Both what is written and what is not written can qualify as "Fake News." And please remind Mr. Hicks that, thanks to the military buildup of Ronald Reagan and the failures of socialism, Russia is no longer a "communist stronghold."
Ed Shafer
South Moss Oak Lane
Charleston