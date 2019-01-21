Kudos for your editorial, “S.C. has no future in oil.” The entire country has no future in oil. Demand for drilling in sensitive areas like our coastlines or pristine wilderness areas will only increase if we don’t shift away from fossil fuels. This is not simply an issue of “Not In Our Backyard.” Instead it’s more about what’s at stake for our economy, our health, our world.
The negative consequences of sticking with fossil fuels are clear: damage to pristine areas, pollution in our water and air (from oil spills and coal ash, excess carbon and/or mercury), rising seas, threats to our livelihoods and damage to our property. It’s also time to recognize, as our esteemed Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling recently has, that climate change is real. The time to act is short.
We can and should invest in alternative energy sources, not only in South Carolina but across the country. Now is the time to actively support energy innovation.
Recently a bill to do just that (https://energyinnovationact.org/) was introduced in the House by two Republicans and three Democrats. The bill, the first bipartisan bill in 10 years addressing the climate, would tax carbon at its source, be revenue neutral and return the funds collected to households as a dividend. Over time this would push the costs of fossil fuel higher, making renewables relatively more affordable.
Let Rep. Joe Cunningham know you support this idea today.
Katherine Hudson
Mum Grace
Beaufort