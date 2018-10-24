Our country is on the brink of a new dawn, and women of color, particularly millennial women of color, no longer want to watch from the sidelines. We want to be a part of this wave of change, using our voice and our vote to steer it in a direction that most aligns with our values.
For this reason, I am working with theSkimm on its No Excuses campaign to help turn out 100,000 women millennials to vote in the midterm elections. Our voice matters, but only if we use it.
One of the most troubling statistics I’ve come across is that 73 percent of women millennials are most unhappy with the direction of the country (highest of any demographic), but are also less likely to say they are going to vote (46 percent) than any other voting bloc. (Source: theSkimm, first-party data).
Policies that have a direct impact on our quality of life are on the line, and we simply cannot afford to be silent. Too many fought for our right to speak up.
So this year, whatever our personal convictions, it is vitally important to make our voices heard at the ballot box, not just on social media.
