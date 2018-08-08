Zero Tolerance: Anyone crossing the border without proper documentation gets punished.
Our leadership knew all along it wouldn’t work. It never has.
We tried alcohol prohibition.
We tried putting marijuana in the same class as heroin.
We tried speed limits.
S.C. law requires our state budget to provide $3,000 per student for K-12 education. But legislators budgeted just $2,400. Shouldn’t they be jailed and separated from their families or something?
The courts demanded families separated at the border be reunited. The success rate has been about 80 percent. How about zero tolerance for that?
We fought in World War II in part to eliminate discrimination and passed laws forbidding it. Now, even some of our highest political and religious leaders think discrimination is OK.
We wanted cheap labor but turned our backs on Africans, Italians, Irish, Chinese and now Hispanics. We accepted then rejected Germans and Japanese during WWII, then “communists” and now Middle Easterners. It took a long time to accept Catholics. And some are still uncomfortable with Muslims, Jews or evangelical Christians.
Our ancestors (except for slaves) came here for a better life and to escape persecution, war or famine. Many came with no money and could not read or speak English. Many came looking for friends or relatives who could take them in and help them make the transition. This is no different from those seeking asylum now.
There is no easy answer on our borders, but zero tolerance has been a waste of tax dollars.
Thomas Balliet, Ph.D.
Serenity Point Drive
Bluffton