Thank to a person with some common sense with a Florida-based supermarket - namely Publix with her Aug. 2 article in a column about shoppers should leave their dogs at home.
I had sepsis three years ago and no one has any idea how I contacted it, but it comes from uncleanliness. I am very cautious when I take a shopping cart in any store and I always take an antibacterial wipe and wipe off the handle. You have no idea who has last used it or where their hands have been. If there are none at the entrance, I go to management and request a wipe or some kind of disinfectant in a bottle to clean the handle of the cart and basket rails.
There is no way you can sanitize a cart before you put your groceries in them.
People put their dogs in the basket and you have no idea where they have been walking. I have seen women carrying their dogs into WalMart in purses and when you say something to them they reply the animals are allowed. They sure aren't service dogs.
I have seen people walk their dogs into restaurants to eat. You go into Lowes, Home Depot, BiLos and other stores and everyone who has pets and can't leave them home wants to take their pets in. These are not pet stores.
People have taken advantage of the service do signs at the entrance of the store and think because they have a dog on a leash, they are
defined as a service dog.
When does the average patron of any store where dogs are permitted say we have had enough? The store owners and CEO's of these stores need to lay down the law and say what the signs say: Service dogs only. No others allowed.
Please leave your dogs at home.
Lou Spatholt
U.S. Navy, (Retired)
Four Acre Lane
Moncks Corner