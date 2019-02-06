It would be disingenuous if I didn’t voice my fears about the situation we all find ourselves in: That now, possibly more than ever, we are witnessing the death of discourse. That we build the pedestals that uphold our beliefs so high as to be untouchable, and any who dare offer a critical analysis of those are to humanity as Lucifer was to the angels.
We are so afraid to open our mind to the possibility that there is more to know about the world that we build a wall of ignorance to hide behind. We cover our ears and scream in the face of civility with hate befitting an Orwellian dystopia. Yet, it is not too late for discourse.
Rather than refusing to hear opposing ideas, then belittling them for things we never let them voice, we could allow them their turn at the podium. We could allow ourselves to hear grievances and perhaps in doing so gain understanding into a subject that was previously unfathomable. Because, God forbid, a debate should end in learning something new.
Ethan Talmage
Stewart Street
Goose Creek