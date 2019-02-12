I was impressed by a Feb. 10 letter to the editor about the Hollings Cancer Center having no one at the check-in desk. I, too, experienced the same problem, having recently learned that my daughter was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer that had metastasized to her liver.
Walking through the doors of Hollings with my daughter was the most devastating thing I have ever had to do. This hospital with its high ratings should be one where each person you meet has a warm smile, offers a helping hand and gives you a feeling of support.
From the front door where you need to valet-park your car (for $8 due to patients being unable to walk from the garage), there is a snack room, which is unhealthy for cancer patients and costs a small fortune, then you are greeted by three ugly machines with a “no smile, no help, no warmth” attitude.
People can hardly walk and wear masks for protection from diseases, yet they want us to use a machine that hundreds have touched to check in?
Hollings Cancer Center has received high marks for its work, but let’s not forget who this work is serving, why the center was built and who is paying the exorbitant prices that are being charged. Yes, it is all about the bottom line.
The only thing that gets us through the day is a caring Dr. Frank Brescia, and we are scared we will lose him.
Please, MUSC board and the Hollings Cancer Center board and staff — remember, it could be you, your daughter or your wife.
Lynn Young
River Reach Way
Charleston