Clearly our country does not have a well-defined policy on immigration, that is, who should be admitted into our country and who should not. If we had such a policy, it would help if it was clearly known and enforced with consistency.
If immigrants manage to gain entry, how should they be treated? These policies and related laws need consistency, not amending for political gain. Our policies should be based on what is good for our country, what is not good, and what is humane and in the traditional spirit of America.
No, we should not let everyone in. And no, we should not reject those who will enhance our working population and those truly in need of political asylum, but there may be practical limits to both.
Now that I have imagined what is needed, I must face the reality that the people who make these policies, or fail to make them, are politicians. It would be wonderful to take politics out of immigration, but I don’t see that happening. There will always be differences of opinion.
I liken it to a bunch of fellas getting into a car on the East Coast and wanting to go to Los Angeles. Some may want to take the northern route and some the southern route. They may try a bit of both. Their progress may not be a straight line, but eventually they get to L.A. Take that same car and fill it with politicians. They may also debate which route to take but the problem is that they never make it past St. Louis because they burn a lot of gas and abuse the car and it eventually breaks down.
At this point I think our immigration policies are stuck in St. Louis.
Ronald Silverman
Simmons Forge Street
Daniel Island