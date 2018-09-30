The writer of a Sept. 27 letter to the editor suggests that the reason the sexual assault allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh were not uncovered sooner is because extensive background checks were either “cursory, incomplete or overruled by the president,” despite the fact Kavanaugh was the subject of six FBI background checks before his nomination to the Supreme Court, none of which uncovered a whiff of sexual misconduct.
It is far more likely that the allegations made against him are politically motivated, without any basis in fact and a very transparent, malicious and shameful attempt by the left to keep him off the court.
Robert G. Currin Jr.
Palmetto Point
Edisto Island